    JRM Leaders Visit CAT Palau [Image 3 of 4]

    JRM Leaders Visit CAT Palau

    PALAU

    08.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Region Marianas

    KOROR, Palau (Aug 15, 2023) – A Sailor assigned to Civic Action Team (CAT) 133-31 poses for a photo with a hand held dental x-ray inside the temporary dental station at Koror Elementary School, Aug. 15.

    The CAT is a tri-service rotation between the U.S. Navy, Army, and Air Force with the mission to provide a wide range of professional services in Palau, from construction and apprenticeship training, to community events and medical assistance. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Command Master Chief William Webster)

