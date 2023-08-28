JRM Leaders Visit CAT Palau

KOROR, Palau (Aug 15, 2023) – A Sailor assigned to Civic Action Team (CAT) 133-31 poses for a photo with a hand held dental x-ray inside the temporary dental station at Koror Elementary School, Aug. 15.



The CAT is a tri-service rotation between the U.S. Navy, Army, and Air Force with the mission to provide a wide range of professional services in Palau, from construction and apprenticeship training, to community events and medical assistance. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Command Master Chief William Webster)

