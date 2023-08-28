JRM Leaders Visit CAT Palau

KOROR, Palau (Aug 15, 2023) From left, Peter Ridilla, executive director of Joint Region Marianas (JRM), and Command Master Chief William Webster, senior enlisted leader of JRM, take a selfie with Sailors inside the temporary dental station at Koror Elementary School, during a visit to Civic Action Team (CAT) 133-31, Aug. 15.
The CAT is a tri-service rotation between the U.S. Navy, Army, and Air Force with the mission to provide a wide range of professional services in Palau, from construction and apprenticeship training, to community events and medical assistance. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Command Master Chief William Webster)
