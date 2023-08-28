Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gowen Thunder airshow shakes Idaho [Image 8 of 10]

    Gowen Thunder airshow shakes Idaho

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, headliner of the 2023 Gowen Thunder airshow, perform acts over hundreds of people August 26-27, 2023 at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. The purpose of Gowen Thunder was to provide a safe and memorable community event that thanks Idaho’s citizens, employers, and community partners for their unwavering support; promote patriotism, service, and volunteerism; and ignite the imagination of the next generation. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    TAGS

    Airshow
    United States Air Force
    National Guard
    USAF Thunderbirds
    F-35 Demonstration Team
    Gowen Thunder 2023

