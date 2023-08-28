The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, headliner of the 2023 Gowen Thunder airshow, perform acts over hundreds of people August 26-27, 2023 at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. The purpose of Gowen Thunder was to provide a safe and memorable community event that thanks Idaho’s citizens, employers, and community partners for their unwavering support; promote patriotism, service, and volunteerism; and ignite the imagination of the next generation. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 19:04
|Photo ID:
|7996190
|VIRIN:
|230825-Z-AY311-1412
|Resolution:
|3055x2038
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Gowen Thunder airshow shakes Idaho [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT