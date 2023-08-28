In celebration of Women's Equality in August, we spoke with three commanders who are the first women to be in their respective positions of leadership within the Colorado Air National Guard. Col. Carrie Worrell is the first female deputy commander of the 140th Wing, Col. Jamie Pieper is the first woman to command the 140th Maintenance Group, and Col. Stephanie Figueroa is the first female commander of the 233rd Space Group, Greeley Air National Guard Station.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 18:27 Photo ID: 7996153 VIRIN: 220225-Z-JF518-1707 Resolution: 1219x928 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Observing Women's Equality with three of the COANG's first female commanders, by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.