    Observing Women's Equality with three of the COANG's first female commanders

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    In celebration of Women's Equality in August, we spoke with three commanders who are the first women to be in their respective positions of leadership within the Colorado Air National Guard. Col. Carrie Worrell is the first female deputy commander of the 140th Wing, Col. Jamie Pieper is the first woman to command the 140th Maintenance Group, and Col. Stephanie Figueroa is the first female commander of the 233rd Space Group, Greeley Air National Guard Station.

    COANG
    WomensEquality

