Staff Sgt. Shawn Fairman, Center for Initial Military Training, leads his team through a high crawl obstacle during the TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2023 at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2023
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 16:43
|Photo ID:
|7996071
|VIRIN:
|230828-A-WG837-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, O-course high crawl, by SGM Jason Stadel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT