Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 15:17 Photo ID: 7995879 VIRIN: 230823-O-LB813-6642 Resolution: 1544x2185 Size: 823.11 KB Location: US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NAVFAC's top construction engineer, construction manager, and engineering technician recognized for delivering important fleet support projects [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Dunne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.