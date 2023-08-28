Jill Williams-Wright, NAVFAC Southwest construction engineering technician 2022 Hardhat of the Year award winner.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 15:17
|Photo ID:
|7995879
|VIRIN:
|230823-O-LB813-6642
|Resolution:
|1544x2185
|Size:
|823.11 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC's top construction engineer, construction manager, and engineering technician recognized for delivering important fleet support projects [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Dunne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT