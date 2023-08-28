Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center-Norfolk staff members visit Naval Museum

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center-Norfolk staff members visit Naval Museum

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (August 29, 2023). Civilian staff members and interns from the Naval Fleet Logistics Center, Norfolk (NAVSUP-Norfolk) interact with Museum Educator Zach Smyers in the gallery of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum as part of a guided tour. During the tour, visitors had the opportunity to learn about some of the artifacts on display in the museum’s exhibit, “The Ten Thousand-Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975,” and also had the opportunity to handle some of the artifacts that are utilized for educational outreaches for area schools. The museum, located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia, is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command. There is no charge to visit the museum. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    TAGS

    Navy History
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Navy Museum
    Civil War History

