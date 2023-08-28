NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center-Norfolk staff members visit Naval Museum

Norfolk, Va. (August 29, 2023). Civilian staff members and interns from the Naval Fleet Logistics Center, Norfolk (NAVSUP-Norfolk) interact with Museum Educator Zac Cunningham in the gallery of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum as part of a guided tour. During the tour, visitors had the opportunity to learn about some of the artifacts on display in the museum’s Civil War gallery and also had the opportunity to handle some of the artifacts that are utilized for educational outreaches for area schools. The museum, located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia, is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command. There is no charge to visit the museum. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

