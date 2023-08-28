NAVSTA Mayport Prepares for Hurricane Idalia

230829-N-OZ224-1269

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (August 29, 2023) Sailors make ready the USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) as it prepares to leave its homeport, Naval Station Mayport, as Commander, U.S. 4th Fleet orders U.S. Navy ships in the area to sortie on Aug. 29, 2023, ahead of Hurricane Idalia, which is forecasted to bring high winds and heavy rain to the East Coast. Ships are being directed to areas in the Atlantic Ocean where they are best postured for storm avoidance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

