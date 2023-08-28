Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Mayport Prepares for Hurricane Idalia [Image 3 of 6]

    NAVSTA Mayport Prepares for Hurricane Idalia

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    230829-N-OZ224-1265
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (August 29, 2023) Sailors make ready the USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) as it prepares to leave its homeport, Naval Station Mayport, as Commander, U.S. 4th Fleet orders U.S. Navy ships in the area to sortie on Aug. 29, 2023, ahead of Hurricane Idalia, which is forecasted to bring high winds and heavy rain to the East Coast. Ships are being directed to areas in the Atlantic Ocean where they are best postured for storm avoidance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    #HurricaneIdalia #Navy #USA

