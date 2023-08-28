JTF-SD hosts DIA Science and Technology Director

Dr. Alan S. MacDougall, Defense Intelligence Agency Science and Technology Director, listens to a briefing by U.S. Space Force Col. Matthew Bruno, Joint Task Force-Space Defense Director of Intelligence and National Space Defense Center Deputy Director of Intelligence, during a visit at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Aug. 22, 2023. During the visit, MacDougall learned about the mission sets of the JTF-SD, NSDC and Space Delta 15, and toured the Senior Master Sergeant Harold Robert Mosley II operations floor. Through the partnering of the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and National Reconnaissance Office in the NSDC, JTF-SD brings to bear the full force of the U.S. Government and synchronizes space superiority planning and operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

