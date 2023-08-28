JTF-SD hosts Executive Secretary of the National Space Council

Mr. Chirag Parikh, Executive Secretary of the National Space Council, signs the Joint Task Force-Space Defense heritage board during a visit to the organization at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Aug. 25, 2023. During the visit, Parikh learned about the mission sets of the JTF-SD, National Space Defense Center and Space Delta 15, and toured the Senior Master Sergeant Harold Robert Mosley II operations floor. Through the partnering of the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and National Reconnaissance Office in the NSDC, JTF-SD brings to bear the full force of the U.S. Government and synchronizes space superiority planning and operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

