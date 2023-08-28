Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    335th TRS forecasts training transformations [Image 3 of 3]

    335th TRS forecasts training transformations

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hayleigh Ward, 335th Training Squadron weather forecast apprentice course student, utilizes a digital tablet during class at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 24, 2023. The 335th TRS is syncing lines of effort with Air Education and Training Command by incorporating digital tablets into weather training classrooms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 11:59
    Photo ID: 7995423
    VIRIN: 230824-F-TX306-1082
    Resolution: 2981x1677
    Size: 280.52 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 335th TRS forecasts training transformations [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    335th TRS forecasts training transformations
    335th TRS forecasts training transformations
    335th TRS forecasts training transformations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    335th TRS forecasts training transformations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint training
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Training
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    335th TRS
    Weather training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT