335th TRS forecasts training transformations

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hayleigh Ward, 335th Training Squadron weather forecast apprentice course student, utilizes a digital tablet during class at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 24, 2023. The 335th TRS is syncing lines of effort with Air Education and Training Command by incorporating digital tablets into weather training classrooms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

Date Taken: 08.24.2023
Location: BILOXI, MS, US