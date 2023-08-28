335th TRS forecasts training transformations

U.S. Air Force Airman Felix Diaz-Carrillo and U.S. Navy Aerographer’s Mate Airman Brandon Buendia, 335th Training Squadron weather forecast apprentice course students, utilize tablets during a lesson at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 24, 2023. The 335th TRS is syncing lines of effort with Air Education and Training Command by incorporating digital tablets into weather training classrooms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

