Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turkish DVs Observe Flight Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    Turkish DVs Observe Flight Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Seaman Tajh Payne 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Rear Adm. Erik Eslich, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 12, left, and Turkish Naval leaders observe flight operations on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 24, 2023. Forces from the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting bilateral training with Turkish Naval and Air Forces in the East Mediterranean Sea to enhance interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 11:50
    Photo ID: 7995366
    VIRIN: 230824-N-GC805-1018
    Resolution: 4885x3257
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    TAGS

    Interoperability
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    Deployment

