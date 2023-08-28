Turkish DVs Observe Flight Operations

Rear Adm. Erik Eslich, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 12, left, and Turkish Naval leaders observe flight operations on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 24, 2023. Forces from the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting bilateral training with Turkish Naval and Air Forces in the East Mediterranean Sea to enhance interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

