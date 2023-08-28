Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrating 30 years in space: 7th Space Operations Squadron

    Celebrating 30 years in space: 7th Space Operations Squadron

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Frank Casciotta 

    310th Space Wing

    Unit patches dispalyed inside the 7th Space Operations Squadron's heritage display at Schreiever Space Force Base, Colorado, August 16, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Frank Casciotta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 11:44
    Photo ID: 7995359
    VIRIN: 230816-F-KU465-1001
    Resolution: 4793x3189
    Size: 8.99 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating 30 years in space: 7th Space Operations Squadron, by TSgt Frank Casciotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    310th Space Wing
    310 SW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT