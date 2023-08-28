W.Va. Governor Visits MCA-South For Bill Signing

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice visited the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy – South to sign legislation providing more than $3 million for facility repairs and upgrades, in Montgomery, West Virginia, on August 23, 2023. The Governor spoke to cadets and staff, took photos, and signed the legislation during a media ceremony where he espoused the benefits of the ChalleNGe Academy program to the cadets and to the State. The purpose of the ChalleNGe program is to train and mentor selected at-risk youth in a quasi-military environment during a 22-week residential and one-year Post-Residential follow-up program. More than 5,000 cadets have graduated the MCA program in West Virginia since 1993. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

