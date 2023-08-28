Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    W.Va. Governor Visits MCA-South For Bill Signing [Image 9 of 15]

    W.Va. Governor Visits MCA-South For Bill Signing

    MONTGOMERY, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    West Virginia Governor Jim Justice visited the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy – South to sign legislation providing more than $3 million for facility repairs and upgrades, in Montgomery, West Virginia, on August 23, 2023. The Governor spoke to cadets and staff, took photos, and signed the legislation during a media ceremony where he espoused the benefits of the ChalleNGe Academy program to the cadets and to the State. The purpose of the ChalleNGe program is to train and mentor selected at-risk youth in a quasi-military environment during a 22-week residential and one-year Post-Residential follow-up program. More than 5,000 cadets have graduated the MCA program in West Virginia since 1993. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 10:33
    Photo ID: 7995131
    VIRIN: 230823-Z-FC129-1135
    Resolution: 5889x3624
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, WV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. Governor Visits MCA-South For Bill Signing [Image 15 of 15], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    W.Va. Governor Visits MCA-South For Bill Signing
    W.Va. Governor Visits MCA-South For Bill Signing
    W.Va. Governor Visits MCA-South For Bill Signing
    W.Va. Governor Visits MCA-South For Bill Signing
    W.Va. Governor Visits MCA-South For Bill Signing
    W.Va. Governor Visits MCA-South For Bill Signing
    W.Va. Governor Visits MCA-South For Bill Signing
    W.Va. Governor Visits MCA-South For Bill Signing
    W.Va. Governor Visits MCA-South For Bill Signing
    W.Va. Governor Visits MCA-South For Bill Signing
    W.Va. Governor Visits MCA-South For Bill Signing
    W.Va. Governor Visits MCA-South For Bill Signing
    W.Va. Governor Visits MCA-South For Bill Signing
    W.Va. Governor Visits MCA-South For Bill Signing
    W.Va. Governor Visits MCA-South For Bill Signing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCA-S
    West Virginia National Guard
    WVNG
    Governor Justice

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT