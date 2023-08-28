Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen Innovation: How Teamwork at Kirtland Revolutionized TCCC Training [Image 4 of 4]

    Airmen Innovation: How Teamwork at Kirtland Revolutionized TCCC Training

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Yves Reulet (left), 377th Wing Staff Agency unit training manager, Staff Sgt. Drake Higgins (front left), 58th Maintenance Group unit training manager, and Senior Airman Carlos Torres (right), 58th MXG lead instructor, pose for a group photo at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 23, 2023. The team was responsible for revamping an outdated Tactical Combat Casualty Care training course that is now being used by 32 Air Force units and two Army units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay.)

