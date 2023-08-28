Airmen Innovation: How Teamwork at Kirtland Revolutionized TCCC Training

Tech. Sgt. Yves Reulet (left), 377th Wing Staff Agency unit training manager, Staff Sgt. Drake Higgins (front left), 58th Maintenance Group unit training manager, and Senior Airman Carlos Torres (right), 58th MXG lead instructor, pose for a group photo at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 23, 2023. The team was responsible for revamping an outdated Tactical Combat Casualty Care training course that is now being used by 32 Air Force units and two Army units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay.)

