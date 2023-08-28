Senior Airman Carlos Torres, 58th Maintenance Group lead instructor, performs Tactical Combat Casualty Care on a mannequin at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 8, 2023. TCCC is a course that teaches Department of Defense members how to properly perform medical trauma care out in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay.)
08.08.2023
08.29.2023
Airmen Innovation: How Teamwork at Kirtland Revolutionized TCCC Training
