Airmen Innovation: How Teamwork at Kirtland Revolutionized TCCC Training

Senior Airman Carlos Torres, 58th Maintenance Group lead instructor, demonstrates Tactical Combat Casualty Care to Staff Sgt. George Tran, 58th Maintenance Operations Flight unit training manager, at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 8, 2023.TCCC is a course that teaches Department of Defense members how to properly perform medical trauma care out in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay.)

Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US