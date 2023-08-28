2nd EOD Inspect Georgian Explosive Warehouse [2 of 3]

U.S. Marines with 2nd Explosive Ordinance Disposal Company, 2nd Marine Division, and Georgian Defense Force soldiers examine a projectile during exercise Agile Spirit 23 in Vaziani Training Area, Georgia on Aug. 16, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness, scale, and capabilities by exercising rapid mobility and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Doughty)

