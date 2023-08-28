Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Utah Air National Guard medical teams conduct joint operations with Moroccan counterparts at African Lion 2023 [Image 11 of 12]

    Utah Air National Guard medical teams conduct joint operations with Moroccan counterparts at African Lion 2023

    RAZMOUKA, MOROCCO

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    A medical team from the Utah Air National Guard poses for a photo with their Moroccan counterparts in Rasmouka, Morocco June 9, 2023. Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel participated in African Lion 2023, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined, joint exercise that took place in Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia from May 13-June 18, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 09:05
    Photo ID: 7994848
    VIRIN: 230609-Z-CO660-1024
    Resolution: 5197x4016
    Size: 14.36 MB
    Location: RAZMOUKA, MA
    Hometown: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah Air National Guard medical teams conduct joint operations with Moroccan counterparts at African Lion 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Utah Air National Guard medical teams conduct joint operations with Moroccan counterparts at African Lion 2023
    Utah Air National Guard medical teams conduct joint operations with Moroccan counterparts at African Lion 2023
    Utah Air National Guard medical teams conduct joint operations with Moroccan counterparts at African Lion 2023
    Utah Air National Guard medical teams conduct joint operations with Moroccan counterparts at African Lion 2023
    Utah Air National Guard medical teams conduct joint operations with Moroccan counterparts at African Lion 2023
    Utah Air National Guard medical teams conduct joint operations with Moroccan counterparts at African Lion 2023
    Utah Air National Guard medical teams conduct joint operations with Moroccan counterparts at African Lion 2023
    Utah Air National Guard medical teams conduct joint operations with Moroccan counterparts at African Lion 2023
    Utah Air National Guard medical teams conduct joint operations with Moroccan counterparts at African Lion 2023
    Utah Air National Guard medical teams conduct joint operations with Moroccan counterparts at African Lion 2023
    Utah Air National Guard medical teams conduct joint operations with Moroccan counterparts at African Lion 2023
    Utah Air National Guard medical teams conduct joint operations with Moroccan counterparts at African Lion 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Utah Air National Guard
    Utah National Guard
    Royal Moroccan Armed Forces
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT