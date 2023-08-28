USS Thomas Hudner Rescue Training

230828-N-AL206-1017 GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 28, 2023) Seaman Logan Porter, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), conducts search and rescue training during a man overboard drill in the Gulf of Oman, Aug. 28, 2023. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

