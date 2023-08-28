USS Thomas Hudner Rescue Training

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GULF OF OMAN

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kerri Kline 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230828-N-AL206-1017 GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 28, 2023) Seaman Logan Porter, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), conducts search and rescue training during a man overboard drill in the Gulf of Oman, Aug. 28, 2023. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

    TAGS

    Gulf of Oman
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Middle East
    USS Thomas Hudner

