USS Thomas Hudner Rescue Training

230828-N-AL206-1006 GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 28, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) prepare to deploy a search and rescue swimmer during a man overboard drill in the Gulf of Oman, Aug. 28, 2023. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kerri Kline)

