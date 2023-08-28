Lock And Load

U.S. Army Spc. Brandon Streets, an indirect fire infantryman, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, loads a mortar while Spc. Joshua Corder, an indirect fire infantryman, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, input data into the mortar at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia on August 29, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness, scale, and capabilities by exercising rapid mobility and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Chasity Williams)

