    Hang it! [Image 2 of 3]

    Hang it!

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GEORGIA

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Corder, an indirect fire infantryman assigned to 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, fire a high explosive 81mm mortar round during exercise Agile Spirit 23, August 29, 2023 at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia. Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness, scale, and capabilities by exercising rapid mobility and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard.​ (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas)

