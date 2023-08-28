USS McFaul Weapons Training

230828-N-YD864-1211 GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 28, 2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Tristan Dunkerley, right, and Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Tony Aulds participate in weapons training aboard guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) in the Gulf of Oman, Aug. 28, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

