USS McFaul Weapons Training

230828-N-YD864-1011 GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 28, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) participate in weapons training in the Gulf of Oman, Aug. 28, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

