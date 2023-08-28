Diego Garcia training

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Sailors assigned to U.S. Naval Support facility Diego Garcia, participate in an intermediate leadership development course, August 29, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)

