8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jermaine Hairston, right, 8th Medical Group technician, conducts a foreign object debris walk alongside Republic of Korea Air Force 38th Fighter Group personnel, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, 29 Aug. 2023. The two groups worked together to ensure that the flightline was prepared for the return of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

