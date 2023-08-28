U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jermaine Hairston, right, 8th Medical Group technician, conducts a foreign object debris walk alongside Republic of Korea Air Force 38th Fighter Group personnel, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, 29 Aug. 2023. The two groups worked together to ensure that the flightline was prepared for the return of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 05:04
|Photo ID:
|7994613
|VIRIN:
|230829-F-EZ422-1009
|Resolution:
|5150x3427
|Size:
|7.5 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|8
This work, 8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
