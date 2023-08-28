8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy B. Murphy, left, 8th Fighter Wing commander, and Republic of Korea Air Force Col. Choong-Won Oh, 38th Fighter group commander, discuss operations during a joint foreign object debris inspection, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, 29 Aug. 2023. With the completion of the airfield renovation, the 8th FW and 38th FG will conduct operations from Kunsan AB for the first time since April 2023.

Date Taken: 08.28.2023
Location: KR