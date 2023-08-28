Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home [Image 7 of 8]

    8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy B. Murphy, left, 8th Fighter Wing commander, and Republic of Korea Air Force Col. Choong-Won Oh, 38th Fighter group commander, discuss operations during a joint foreign object debris inspection, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, 29 Aug. 2023. With the completion of the airfield renovation, the 8th FW and 38th FG will conduct operations from Kunsan AB for the first time since April 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 05:06
    Photo ID: 7994610
    VIRIN: 230829-F-EZ422-1006
    Resolution: 3981x2649
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FOD
    Fighting Falcon
    38th FG
    8th OSS
    8th MDG
    OPU

