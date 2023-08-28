8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home

U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing members and Republic of Korea Air Force 38th Fighter Group members conduct a joint foreign object debris walk, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, 29 Aug. 2023. This FOD walk was the last step before the 35th and 80th Fighter Squadrons could redeploy to Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

