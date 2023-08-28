8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home

U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing members and Republic of Korea Air Force 38th Fighter Group members gather for a group photo during foreign object debris walk, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, 29 Aug. 2023. More than 1,500 slabs of concrete were replaced during the four-month construction to renovate the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

Date Taken: 08.28.2023 Location: KR