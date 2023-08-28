U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing members and Republic of Korea Air Force 38th Fighter Group members gather for a group photo during foreign object debris walk, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, 29 Aug. 2023. More than 1,500 slabs of concrete were replaced during the four-month construction to renovate the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 05:07
|Photo ID:
|7994608
|VIRIN:
|230829-F-EZ422-1001
|Resolution:
|3956x2632
|Size:
|5.24 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|5
This work, 8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
