U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing and Republic of Korea 38th Fighter Group service members collect debris at the flightline in preparation for the return of F-16s and KF-16 Fighting Falcons at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 29, 2023. Routine foreign object debris inspections, or FOD walks, are essential to providing combat-ready forces, preventing damage to an aircraft, and ensuring safe and effective mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 05:07
|Photo ID:
|7994607
|VIRIN:
|230829-F-DU706-1830
|Resolution:
|3691x2594
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|6
This work, 8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT