8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home

U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing and Republic of Korea 38th Fighter Group service members collect debris at the flightline in preparation for the return of F-16s and KF-16 Fighting Falcons at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 29, 2023. Routine foreign object debris inspections, or FOD walks, are essential to providing combat-ready forces, preventing damage to an aircraft, and ensuring safe and effective mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

