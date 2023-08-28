Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home [Image 3 of 8]

    8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Ryckoff, 8th Operations Support Squadron non-commissioned officer, holds a trash bag for Airman 1st Class Kyle Lee, 38th Fighter Group translator, during a foreign object debris inspection at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 29, 2023. Foreign object debris inspections, or FOD walks, are conducted on the flightline to identify and dispose of any debris that would cause damage to any aircraft or impede flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 05:08
    Photo ID: 7994606
    VIRIN: 230829-F-DU706-1672
    Resolution: 5399x3755
    Size: 7.56 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home
    8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home
    8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home
    8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home
    8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home
    8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home
    8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home
    8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FOD
    Fighting Falcon
    38th FG
    8th OSS
    8th MDG
    OPU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT