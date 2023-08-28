U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Ryckoff, 8th Operations Support Squadron non-commissioned officer, holds a trash bag for Airman 1st Class Kyle Lee, 38th Fighter Group translator, during a foreign object debris inspection at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 29, 2023. Foreign object debris inspections, or FOD walks, are conducted on the flightline to identify and dispose of any debris that would cause damage to any aircraft or impede flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 05:08 Photo ID: 7994606 VIRIN: 230829-F-DU706-1672 Resolution: 5399x3755 Size: 7.56 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.