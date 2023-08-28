8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home

Master Sgt. Michael Villamor, right, 8th Operations Support Squadron assistant chief controller, and Senior Airman Francisco Reza, 8th OSS air traffic control trainer collect debris off the flightline in preparation for the return of F-16s and KF-16 Fighting Falcons at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 29, 2023. The closure of the runway in April allowed for repairs, safeguarding 2 billion dollars worth of assets and future flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

