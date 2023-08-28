Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home [Image 1 of 8]

    8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing and Republic of Korea 38th Fighter Group service members prepare for a foreign object debris inspection at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 29, 2023. Flightline operations were suspended in early April to facilitate runway repairs necessary for Kunsan to continue projecting combat airpower in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    This work, 8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FOD
    Fighting Falcon
    38th FG
    8th OSS
    8th MDG
    OPU

