8th Fighter Wing conducts combined FOD Walk to welcome F-16s home

U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing and Republic of Korea 38th Fighter Group service members prepare for a foreign object debris inspection at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 29, 2023. Flightline operations were suspended in early April to facilitate runway repairs necessary for Kunsan to continue projecting combat airpower in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

