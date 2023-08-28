Brig. Gen. Karen Monday - Gresham, Commanding General of the 7th Mission Support Command, signs a proclamation in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month at the command headquarters on Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 28, 2023.



September is Suicide Prevention Month. The U.S. Army suffered the loss of 165 personnel due to suicide over the last year -- 23 of whom were U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers.



"The key to prevention is eliminating the stigma that is attached to suicide," said Mr. Kevin Smith, the Suicide Prevention Coordinator for the 7th MSC. "Let's normalize help seeking in the 7th. Be the change you want to see!"



If you or someone you know are thinking about suicide, please text the Military Crisis line at 988.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 05:06 Photo ID: 7994599 VIRIN: 230828-A-JU900-8385 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.33 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, BW, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th MSC Reestablishes Commitment to Suicide Prevention [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Jessica Forester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.