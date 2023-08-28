Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th MSC Reestablishes Commitment to Suicide Prevention [Image 1 of 3]

    7th MSC Reestablishes Commitment to Suicide Prevention

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Brig. Gen. Karen Monday - Gresham, Commanding General of the 7th Mission Support Command, joined by Mr. Kevin Smith, the command Suicide Prevention Coordinator, signs a proclamation in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month at the command headquarters on Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 28, 2023.

    September is Suicide Prevention Month. The U.S. Army suffered the loss of 165 personnel due to suicide over the last year -- 23 of whom were U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers.

    "The key to prevention is eliminating the stigma that is attached to suicide," said Mr. Kevin Smith, the Suicide Prevention Coordinator for the 7th MSC. "Let's normalize help seeking in the 7th. Be the change you want to see!"

    If you or someone you know are thinking about suicide, please text the Military Crisis line at 988.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    Suicide Prevention Month
    7th Mission Support Command
    StrongerTogether
    U.S. Army Europe - Africa

