USS Ralph Johnson conducts gun shoot.

230823-N-NF288-158 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 23, 2023) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Ayalis Vicens, from Lorain, Ohio, participates in a gun shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, Aug. 23. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
