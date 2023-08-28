USAG Rheinland-Pfalz holds relinquishment of responsibilities ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Truchon, Installation Management Command-Europe (right) presents Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen LaRocque, outgoing command sergeant major for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, and his wife Nicole with an IMCOM-E plaque as a symbol of appreciation. LaRocque relinquished his responsibilities after two and a half years serving at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz.

