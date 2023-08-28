Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Truchon, Installation Management Command-Europe (right) presents Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen LaRocque, outgoing command sergeant major for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, and his wife Nicole with an IMCOM-E plaque as a symbol of appreciation. LaRocque relinquished his responsibilities after two and a half years serving at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 03:13
|Photo ID:
|7994519
|VIRIN:
|230825-A-JM046-2695
|Resolution:
|4579x3271
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|5
This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz holds relinquishment of responsibilities ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Rheinland-Pfalz holds relinquishment of responsibilities ceremony
