    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz holds relinquishment of responsibilities ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz holds relinquishment of responsibilities ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, delivers remarks during a relinquishment of responsibilities ceremony held for outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen LaRocque, Aug. 25, at Armstrong Club in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 03:13
    Photo ID: 7994518
    VIRIN: 230825-A-JM046-2606
    Resolution: 3537x2830
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz holds relinquishment of responsibilities ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz holds relinquishment of responsibilities ceremony

    USAGRP
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_Europe
    OneArmy
    RelinquishmentOfResponsibilites

