NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain

230828-N-PI330-1096 ROTA, Spain (August 28, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Morgyn Heyne, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), conducts an inventory of medications on Camp Mitchell in Rota, Spain, August 28, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

