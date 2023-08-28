NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain

230828-N-PI330-1028 ROTA, Spain (August 28, 2023) Construction Electrician 3rd Class Joshua Groholski, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), stacks bags of concrete for inventory of the Military Working Dog construction project on Naval Station Rota, Spain, August 28, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

