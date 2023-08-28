Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain [Image 4 of 9]

    NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    230828-N-PI330-1022 ROTA, Spain (August 28, 2023) Construction Electrician 3rd Class Joshua Groholski, left, Builder 3rd Class Nou Moua, center, and Construction Electrician 2nd Class Logan Munshower, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), inventory bags of concrete for the Military Working Dog construction project on Naval Station Rota, Spain, August 28, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 03:00
    Photo ID: 7994505
    VIRIN: 230828-N-PI330-1022
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 828.48 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabee
    NMCB
    NMCB 133

