NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain

230828-N-PI330-1022 ROTA, Spain (August 28, 2023) Construction Electrician 3rd Class Joshua Groholski, left, Builder 3rd Class Nou Moua, center, and Construction Electrician 2nd Class Logan Munshower, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), inventory bags of concrete for the Military Working Dog construction project on Naval Station Rota, Spain, August 28, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

