NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain

230828-N-PI330-1004 ROTA, Spain (August 28, 2023) Construction Electrician 3rd Class Malique Scarlett, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), drives a high-mobility multipurpose vehicle on Naval Station Rota, Spain, August 28, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

