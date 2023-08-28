MANILA, Philippines (Aug. 27, 2023) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Commander-in-Chief Self-Defense Fleet Vice Adm. SAITO Akira; Philippine Fleet Commander Rear Adm. Renato David; and Commander U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Admiral Karl Thomas pose for a photo in Manila, Philippines, Aug. 27. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 02:52 Photo ID: 7994489 VIRIN: 230827-N-FA353-1037 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.67 MB Location: PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multinational defense leaders meet in Manila, talk ‘free, open’ Indo-Pacific, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.