Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multinational defense leaders meet in Manila, talk ‘free, open’ Indo-Pacific

    Multinational defense leaders meet in Manila, talk ‘free, open’ Indo-Pacific

    PHILIPPINES

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    MANILA, Philippines (Aug. 27, 2023) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Commander-in-Chief Self-Defense Fleet Vice Adm. SAITO Akira; Philippine Fleet Commander Rear Adm. Renato David; and Commander U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Admiral Karl Thomas conduct staff talks in Manila, Philippines, Aug. 27. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 02:52
    Photo ID: 7994488
    VIRIN: 230827-N-FA353-1022
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational defense leaders meet in Manila, talk ‘free, open’ Indo-Pacific, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    Philippines
    United States Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT