Multinational defense leaders meet in Manila, talk ‘free, open’ Indo-Pacific

MANILA, Philippines (Aug. 26, 2023) Commander of the Philippine Air Force’s Tactical Operations Wing West Brig. Gen. Erick Quijada Escarcha; Naval Air Wing Commander of the Philippine Navy Commodore Juario Marayag; Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. ICHIYANAGI Kimihiko; JMSDF Commander-in-Chief Self-Defense Fleet Vice Adm. SAITO Akira; Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas; and Australian Defence Force Chief of Joint Operations Lt. Gen. Greg Bilton listen to a safety brief aboard a P8A Poseidon during a flight demonstration in Manila, Philippines, Aug. 26. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)
