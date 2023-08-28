Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational defense leaders meet in Manila, talk ‘free, open’ Indo-Pacific [Image 4 of 4]

    Multinational defense leaders meet in Manila, talk ‘free, open’ Indo-Pacific

    PHILIPPINES

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    MANILA, Philippines (Aug. 26, 2023) Commander of the Philippine Air Force’s Tactical Operations Wing West Brig. Gen. Erick Quijada Escarcha; Naval Air Wing Commander of the Philippine Navy Commodore Juario Marayag; Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. ICHIYANAGI Kimihiko; JMSDF Commander-in-Chief Self-Defense Fleet Vice Adm. SAITO Akira; Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas; and Australian Defence Force Chief of Joint Operations Lt. Gen. Greg Bilton listen to a safety brief aboard a P8A Poseidon during a flight demonstration in Manila, Philippines, Aug. 26. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

